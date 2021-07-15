Advertisement

Rides, funnel cake and COVID-19 shots at the fair

WWNY COVID vaccination
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In between riding the Ferris wheel and eating some food, you can also get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Jefferson County Fair.

Jefferson County Public Health is hosting vaccine clinics at the fairgrounds arena during the fair through Saturday.

Workers are administering the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Public health officials say traffic has been pretty steady so far this week and they want to continue that trend to keep the number of positive cases low.

“We wanted to make it the most convenient for those who want to get the COVID vaccine, so we thought the fair was the perfect opportunity. It’s most rewarding when I see our case numbers that have gone down so much and you now we see the results of that. People vaccinated are not getting sick,” said Faith Lustik, health planner.

Public health officials say they’re also working with the carnival company to help their employees get the vaccine while they’re here.

