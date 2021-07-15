Roxann Louise (Creazzo) Montgomery, 60, of Winthrop

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Roxann Louise (Creazzo) Montgomery, age 60, passed away comfortably with loved ones by her side on July 13th, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a long battle with complication due to Covid-19. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

Roxann was born on October 19th, 1960 in Massena, NY to Rock and Patricia Creazzo. She graduated from Massena Central High School, class of 1978. Rozann worked for many years for Walmart in Massena, NY until her retirement, at which time she purchased her dream property in Winthrop. Once retired, Roxann devoted her time and love to her children, many grandchildren, and her dogs, Lady and Cassie.

Rozann is predeceased by her parents, Rock and Patricia, two sisters, Ann and Catherine, and a brother Andy. Roxann is survived by her longtime friend, David Montgomery of Winthrop, her brothers, Daniel (Barbara) Creazzo of Dekalb, and Mike (Cathy) Creazzo of Massena, her sister, Julie O’Brien of Massena, Moreen (Brian) Biers of Massena, and Christy (Norm) Lazore of Massena, her four children, Nicole (Chuck) Montgomery-Miner of Winthrop; Joel (Gemma) Montgomery of Massena; Joshua Montgomery of Winthrop, and Jonathan (Tonya) Montgomery of Norwood. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides spending time with her family and friends, Roxann loved dancing around her home while cooking and cleaning, mowing her lawn and relaxing outside, helping in the garage and building, and took great pride in helping to guide her grandchildren in life. Be it a phone call or a cup of instant Maxwell House coffee, Roxann was always eager to lend an ear. She will be forever loved and missed by many.

Per Roxann’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at her beloved home at 2262 County Route 49, Winthrop, NY 13697 on July 18, 2021 from 12pm until ??? The family welcomes your presences ,smiles, and sharing of great stories. There will be a lot of laughter and good food. Memories and condolence may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

