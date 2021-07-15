Sackets Can-Am Festival is Saturday

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The 49th annual Sackets Harbor Can-Am Festival is this weekend.

Chamber of Commerce president Manna Doyle says it’s a celebration of the relationship between the U.S. and Canada.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

To find out more, email canamfestival@yahoo.com or call 315-286-0536.

You can see the full schedule at canamfestival.com.

