Advertisement

Sunday Rock Review: A Decade of Community

July 29-31 at the Russell Theater
The Sunday Rock Legacy Project
The Sunday Rock Legacy Project(Grasse River Players)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Seeing a live performance at any theatre is magical, but seeing a show in an historic theatre introduces yet another perspective.

A feast for eyes, ears, minds, and hearts awaits audience members on July 29, 30 at 7pm , and 31, 2pm matinee at the historic Russell Theater as the Sunday Rock Legacy Project (SRLP) presents the Sunday Rock Review: A Decade of Community.

Co directors Elaine Kuracina and Jim Wildman will offer audience members the “magical lights, stunning songs, fun choreography, beautiful acting, and impeccable sound quality” that one would expect on Broadway but held in a 100- year- old theatre with local talent.

Included in the show are numbers from the original SRLP musical Sunday Rock: The Folk Musical written by Evelyn Riehl about the people who worked and lived in Colton during its early years, as well as showstopper numbers from eight other years of musicals including songs, acting scenes, dances and selections from a new musical written in a collaboration between Ms. Kuracina and Marty Lipowitz.

It celebrates life on a commune not far from Colton during the 1970s.

Since 2012 SRLP has been marrying theatre, history, and education in the town of Colton with staged musicals, historical research, and the involvement of students in educational enterprises connected to each year’s project.

The Steering Committee headed raises funds, writes grants, does research, create posters, sends out new releases, advertises, supports student interns, creates an annual program and historical guide, and offers a musical each summer. Mr Frank Vaisey, project manager, believes " SRLP programs are a wonderful look into the rich history of Colton and the surrounding area.

Each student intern who has worked with the project will have developed a love of the performing arts to last a lifetime. I know that having the community involved in theatre was a goal for Bill and Evelyn.

Tickets are at TAUNY in Canton, Brick and Mortar in Potsdam and will be sold at the door.

Ms. Kuracina reminds patrons that the wooden seats are 100 years old. You might want to bring a cushion.

July 29-31 Live! Not Streaming! at a historic theater.
July 29-31 Live! Not Streaming! at a historic theater.(Grasse River Players)

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Regis Paper Mill site
Breathing new life into old paper mill site
Heather Hill, a member of the Charlottesville, Virginia city council, is a Watertown native.
Watertown native on Confederate statues: “They really were hurtful”
Candles
Natalie Kathryn Bauer, 15, of Ellisburg
wwny COVID-19
Jefferson County’s new COVID cases are mostly among the unvaccinated, officials say
Brandon Mothersell tees off Tuesday during Watertown Men's City Golf Championship second-round...
Watertown city golf tourney action continues

Latest News

Fitness with Jamie: PiYo demo
Fitness with Jamie: PiYo demo
Minari- nominated for SIX Oscars, including bes picture
Movie Night at the Clayton Opera House
Sackets Harbor Can-Am Festival
Sackets Can-Am Festival is Saturday
Fitness with Jamie: PiYo demo
Fitness with Jamie: PiYo