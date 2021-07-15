WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Seeing a live performance at any theatre is magical, but seeing a show in an historic theatre introduces yet another perspective.

A feast for eyes, ears, minds, and hearts awaits audience members on July 29, 30 at 7pm , and 31, 2pm matinee at the historic Russell Theater as the Sunday Rock Legacy Project (SRLP) presents the Sunday Rock Review: A Decade of Community.

Co directors Elaine Kuracina and Jim Wildman will offer audience members the “magical lights, stunning songs, fun choreography, beautiful acting, and impeccable sound quality” that one would expect on Broadway but held in a 100- year- old theatre with local talent.

Included in the show are numbers from the original SRLP musical Sunday Rock: The Folk Musical written by Evelyn Riehl about the people who worked and lived in Colton during its early years, as well as showstopper numbers from eight other years of musicals including songs, acting scenes, dances and selections from a new musical written in a collaboration between Ms. Kuracina and Marty Lipowitz.

It celebrates life on a commune not far from Colton during the 1970s.

Since 2012 SRLP has been marrying theatre, history, and education in the town of Colton with staged musicals, historical research, and the involvement of students in educational enterprises connected to each year’s project.

The Steering Committee headed raises funds, writes grants, does research, create posters, sends out new releases, advertises, supports student interns, creates an annual program and historical guide, and offers a musical each summer. Mr Frank Vaisey, project manager, believes " SRLP programs are a wonderful look into the rich history of Colton and the surrounding area.

Each student intern who has worked with the project will have developed a love of the performing arts to last a lifetime. I know that having the community involved in theatre was a goal for Bill and Evelyn.

Tickets are at TAUNY in Canton, Brick and Mortar in Potsdam and will be sold at the door.

Ms. Kuracina reminds patrons that the wooden seats are 100 years old. You might want to bring a cushion.

July 29-31 Live! Not Streaming! at a historic theater. (Grasse River Players)

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.