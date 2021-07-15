Advertisement

Ticket sales underway for DPAO’s 2021 Summer Concert Series

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization is getting ready to kick off its 2021 Summer Concert Series.

Tim Dermady, DPAO foundation director, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the shows. Watch his interview above.

Tickets are currently on sale for the August 6 concert with country music star Dustin Lynch, and the August 14 show with comedian Larry The Cable Guy.

Both shows will be held at 7 p.m. inside the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.

The series wraps up on Saturday, September 25 with ZZ Top outdoors at the fairgrounds.

ZZ Top tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 28.

Tickets are available at dpao.org or by calling 315-782-0044.

General admission tickets will be available at local Kinney Drugs stores.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Regis Paper Mill site
Breathing new life into old paper mill site
Heather Hill, a member of the Charlottesville, Virginia city council, is a Watertown native.
Watertown native on Confederate statues: “They really were hurtful”
Candles
Natalie Kathryn Bauer, 15, of Ellisburg
A 2.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Massena area just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Earthquake rattles Massena area
A Tuesday morning fire gutted a trailer home undergoing renovations at a trailer park on Town...
Fire sweeps through Louisville trailer home

Latest News

WWNY Ticket sales underway for DPAO's 2021 Summer Concert Series
Ogdensburg police seized loaded semi-automatic guns, a grenade launcher and concussion...
Ogdensburg police seize guns, grenade launcher, arrest 2 on weapons charges
Day three of the Jefferson County Fair is Senior Day and the Office for the Aging is ready to...
Office for the Aging ready to greet seniors at Jefferson County Fair
Jefferson County Fair Senior Day