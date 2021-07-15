Ticket sales underway for DPAO’s 2021 Summer Concert Series

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization is getting ready to kick off its 2021 Summer Concert Series.

Tim Dermady, DPAO foundation director, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the shows. Watch his interview above.

Tickets are currently on sale for the August 6 concert with country music star Dustin Lynch, and the August 14 show with comedian Larry The Cable Guy.

Both shows will be held at 7 p.m. inside the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.

The series wraps up on Saturday, September 25 with ZZ Top outdoors at the fairgrounds.

ZZ Top tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 28.

Tickets are available at dpao.org or by calling 315-782-0044.

General admission tickets will be available at local Kinney Drugs stores.

