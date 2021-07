WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city crews will be working on a section of LeRay Street, so it will be closed for much of the day.

The street will be closed from city limits to the intersection of Burdick and East Hoard streets.

Work is expected to start at 7 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Motorists should find alternate routes.

