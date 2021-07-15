Troopers dressed as highway workers watch out for speeders, distracted drivers

TOWN OF DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Troopers disguised in construction garb are out there at a work zone near you. Operation Hardhat has kicked into gear for another summer.

“You should slow your speed down and just be alert. You never know when equipment or workers are coming in or out of the lane closure,” said Sergeant Shane Buckley, New York State Police.

Troopers dressed in hard hats and safety vests look just like Department of Transportation road construction workers. They watch out for distracted drivers and enforce work zone speed limits.

“No different than us. The people in the hard hats and vests that are maintaining these roads for us, they want to go home to their family at the end of the workday as well,” said Buckley. “Anytime an operator is taking their eyes off the road, obviously, it creates a hazard not only for the workers in the lane closure, but also for the traveling public maybe in the oncoming lane.”

As far as speed, drivers in one work zone we saw on Route 11 were generally obeying Thursday. But drivers were being nabbed for other violations.

It’s amazing what the troopers see - cell phones glued to ears even after the pursuit lights go on, and even a dog on a dashboard.

“That’s a first. You see something different everyday out here. That’s for sure,” said Buckley.

It’s important to remember: fines for violations in work zones can be doubled in New York state. So, just slow down.

