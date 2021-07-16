Advertisement

Cloudy & humid with morning showers

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We could see a few morning showers, but much of the day should be rain free.

It will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Rain showers move in overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Showers will be off and on Saturday and could be heavy at times. Rain should taper off toward evening. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be around 80.

It will be mostly sunny with a chance of rain on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday and in the upper 70s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

