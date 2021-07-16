Cream rises to the top in fair cow-milking contest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three cows, four teams, and one shot at the Jefferson County Fair’s celebrity milk-off crown.

The teams competed to see who could squeeze out the most milk in a pair of two-minute rounds.

Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Dairy Princesses, 4-H kids, and our own 7 News crew made up the teams.

The Dairy Princesses claimed another crown, collecting the most milk.

We caught up with 7 News anchor John Moore – who’s no stranger to milking cows – at the contest.

“I think it’s been awesome,” Moore said. “I felt a lot of people were pulling for me and I hate to milk this chance for everything it’s worth, but it’s great to be interviewed about being in a cow-milking contest. That doesn’t happen every day.”

A cheese auction was also held, raising $1,500 for the Reach for the Start Fund in memory of Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien.

