David C. Barden, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Celebration of Life for David C. Barden will be 1:00pm – 5:00pm Sunday, August 8th at the Watertown Eagles Club, US Route 11.

David passed away Tuesday, July 13th at his residence where he was surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born in Watertown Wednesday, November 13, 1946, David was a son to Elizabeth Barden. He was educated in the Watertown City School District and enlisted in the United States Navy in September of 1965.

Following an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1972 David would eventually become employed with the New York State Department of Transportation, achieving the rank of Drill Supervisor; a position he would retire from following 32 years of employment.

On September 21, 1969 David married Linda Jareo in Black River. David enjoyed family, fishing, gambling, bourbon, and William Penn cigars.

Besides his wife of 51 years, Linda Barden, David is survived by his children, Laurie & Scott Paris of Watertown, Lisa Barden of Watertown; his grandchildren, Cameron Paris, Cylie Jo Paris, Elizabeth (Kyle) Dyer, David Hanson; and his great-grandchildren, Brayden Paris, Hank Paris, and Brycelynn Dyer.

David was predeceased by a granddaughter, Brooke Parker, and his mother, Elizabeth Barden.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

