State releases draft environmental impact statement for I-81 project

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The state has released the draft environmental impact statement for replacing the Interstate 81 viaduct in Syracuse.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday the beginning of a 60-day public comment period on the draft plan, which calls for eliminating the viaduct and creating a community grid for the highway.

The $1.9 billion project would also upgrade Interstate 481 – re-designating it as I-81 – and create a business loop to connect downtown with other business districts.

“The Interstate 81 project represents a historic opportunity to correct one of the most damaging planning blunders of the 20th Century and this is a major step toward making this a reality,” Cuomo said. “I urge all interested parties to review this document and offer their thoughts as we continue to engage the community and work toward a final outcome that reconnects neighborhoods, enhances safety and mobility in and around Syracuse, and improves quality of life for the entire region.”

Comments will be accepted through September 14 and can be submitted here or by emailing i81opportunities@dot.ny.gov.

Public hearings will be held in person and online in August.

Learn about about the project here.

