Advertisement

State releases draft environmental impact statement for I-81 project

The state has released the draft environmental impact statement for replacing the Interstate 81...
The state has released the draft environmental impact statement for replacing the Interstate 81 viaduct in Syracuse. Here's an artist's rendering of what the end result could look like.(New York State DOT)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The state has released the draft environmental impact statement for replacing the Interstate 81 viaduct in Syracuse.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday the beginning of a 60-day public comment period on the draft plan, which calls for eliminating the viaduct and creating a community grid for the highway.

The $1.9 billion project would also upgrade Interstate 481 – re-designating it as I-81 – and create a business loop to connect downtown with other business districts.

“The Interstate 81 project represents a historic opportunity to correct one of the most damaging planning blunders of the 20th Century and this is a major step toward making this a reality,” Cuomo said. “I urge all interested parties to review this document and offer their thoughts as we continue to engage the community and work toward a final outcome that reconnects neighborhoods, enhances safety and mobility in and around Syracuse, and improves quality of life for the entire region.”

Comments will be accepted through September 14 and can be submitted here or by emailing i81opportunities@dot.ny.gov.

Public hearings will be held in person and online in August.

Learn about about the project here.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now hiring sign
The other causes of the labor shortage
Ogdensburg police seized loaded semi-automatic guns, a grenade launcher and concussion...
Ogdensburg police seize guns, grenade launcher, arrest 2 on weapons charges
A 2.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Massena area just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Earthquake rattles Massena area
Trooper dressed in construction garb holds a speed gun as part of Operation Hardhat
Troopers dressed as highway workers watch out for speeders, distracted drivers
Former St. Regis Paper Mill site
Breathing new life into old paper mill site

Latest News

Trooper dressed in construction garb holds a speed gun as part of Operation Hardhat
One day of ‘Operation Hardhat’ yields 20 tickets, troopers say
Thousand Islands Border Crossing
Stefanik responds to Trudeau’s remarks about reopening border
Nursing home
Lawmakers urge state to lift limits on nursing home visits
TV Dinner May 24
TV Dinner: Asian Pasta Salad