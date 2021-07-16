Fort Drum’s MEDDAC gets new commander

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new commander of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity, or MEDDAC, which provides medical services and healthcare management on Fort Drum.

Colonel Robert Heath passed the colors to incoming commander Colonel Matthew Mapes.

Heath has been commander for the past almost 2 years and led Fort Drum’s joint COVID-19 medical response and implementation of COVID vaccinations - a fight Colonel Mapes is ready to take over.

“We have to continue to focus on that. That’s what the primary focus is right now. And then once we get over the COVID, we can look at - see what else - the other priority is supporting the readiness of the 10th Mountain Division from a medical standpoint,” he said.

Mapes comes to the MEDDAC from the 9th Hospital Center, Fort Hood, Texas, where he served as the deputy commander for administration, with duty at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center as the assistant deputy commander for medical services.

Heath’s next assignment will bring him to the Regional Health Command – Atlantic at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where he will serve as the chief of staff.

