Frieda M. Hunziker, 87, formerly of Lyons Falls and Greig

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Frieda M. Hunziker, 87, formerly of Cherry St., Lyons Falls and Greig, died Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Residential Health care Facility, Lowville.

She is survived by her three children, Ronald and Barbara Hunziker of Miles City, MT; Brian Hunziker of Watertown; Susan and Dan Dibble of Greig; four grandchildren, Danielle Dibble, Andrew Dibble, James Hunziker, John (Holly) Hunziker; four great-grandchildren, Alexus Hunziker, Alvin James “AJ” Hunziker, Jacob Hunziker, and Cameron Hunziker; a great-great grandson, Link Theodore Marcus Hunziker; a brother-n-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Charlotte Hunziker of Glenfield, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard L. Hunziker, who passed away on May 22, 2016; a sister, Mathilda Bragg, who died in infancy; and a brother, Harold “Bud” Bragg.

Frieda was born on August 26, 1933 in Powhatten, Ohio, a daughter of the late Dain and Marcella Kerringer Bragg. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1952 and did domestic work for the Dr. Brooks family before her marriage. On September 5, 1953, she married Richard L. Hunziker at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville, with Monsignor John Cotter officiating. Frieda worked at Bender’s Adult Home, later named Kalet’s Adult Home from 1966-1988, and then at East Road Adult Home as a caregiver, until her retirement in 1996.

Mrs. Hunziker was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville.

She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren when they were little.

Calling hours will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, following calling hours, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Brantingham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lewis County Search and Rescue, P.O. Box 247, Lowville, NY 13367; 3 – G Fire Department, P.O. Box 112, Glenfield, NY 13343, or a charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

