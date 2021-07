Graveside Services: Herrick T. Bulger, Bradley S. Bulger, and Marie E. Bulger

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Graveside Services for Herrick T. Bulger, his nephew, Bradley S. Bulger; and sister-in-law, Marie E. Bulger will be held at 10:00 AM on July 23, 2021 in St. Mary’s Cemetery Waddington with Msgr. Robert Aucoin, officiating.

Herrick passed away on January 5, 2021 in Massena; Bradley died in 2020 and Marie in 2015.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

