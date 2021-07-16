Advertisement

Lawmakers urge state to lift limits on nursing home visits

Nursing home
Nursing home(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Lawmakers are demanding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo lift remaining restrictions for visits at nursing homes, according to a letter sent by two dozen Democratic lawmakers to the governor this week.

New York lifted many restrictions on nursing home visits this spring in light of federal guidance that, in part, cleared the way for loved ones to hug residents if both are vaccinated.

But some nursing homes in New York are still only allowing one or two visitors at a time to visit loved ones for as little as 30 minutes once or twice a week, sometimes with hours limited to weekdays.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now hiring sign
The other causes of the labor shortage
Ogdensburg police seized loaded semi-automatic guns, a grenade launcher and concussion...
Ogdensburg police seize guns, grenade launcher, arrest 2 on weapons charges
A 2.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Massena area just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Earthquake rattles Massena area
Trooper dressed in construction garb holds a speed gun as part of Operation Hardhat
Troopers dressed as highway workers watch out for speeders, distracted drivers
Former St. Regis Paper Mill site
Breathing new life into old paper mill site

Latest News

WWNY Rides, funnel cake and COVID-19 shots at the fair
WWNY COVID vaccination
Rides, funnel cake and COVID-19 shots at the fair
Fitness with Jamie: PiYo demo
Fitness with Jamie: PiYo demo
Fitness with Jamie: PiYo demo
Fitness with Jamie: PiYo