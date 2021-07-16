Linda G. VanAtter, 74, of Potsdam

Linda G. VanAtter, 74, of 10 Sisson Street , passed away Thursday afternoon, July 15, 2021 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Linda G. VanAtter, 74, of 10 Sisson Street , passed away Thursday afternoon, July 15, 2021 at her home.

Linda was born on August 14, 1946 in North Lawrence, the daughter of the late Orville and Florence (Holmes) Frary. She married Carl E. VanAtter on March 30, 1969 in Norwood. He predeceased her on August 2, 1984.

Linda raised her children until she started at Ponderosa Steakhouse in Potsdam, where she worked until her retirement. She loved card games and doing puzzles.

She is survived by her sons, Carl VanAtter, Jr. and Allen (Tracy) VanAtter, and her daughter, Bonnie (Douglas) Weaver, all of Potsdam; her grandchildren, Allen, Airiana, Brian, and Douglas; her sisters, Diane Richards of South Carolina; Evie (Gary) Saumier of Brasher; Ruth (Richard) Farrell of Hannibal; Beverly (Bob) Riehle of Winthrop, and Bonnie Monroe of Norfolk; her brother, Terry Frary of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, William, Danny, and Richard Frary.

Friends may call Monday 12-2:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in West Stockholm Cemetery.

