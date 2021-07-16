Advertisement

Linda G. VanAtter, 74, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Linda G. VanAtter, 74, of 10 Sisson Street , passed away Thursday afternoon, July 15, 2021 at...
Linda G. VanAtter, 74, of 10 Sisson Street , passed away Thursday afternoon, July 15, 2021 at her home.(Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Linda G. VanAtter, 74, of 10 Sisson Street , passed away Thursday afternoon, July 15, 2021 at her home.

Linda was born on August 14, 1946 in North Lawrence, the daughter of the late Orville and Florence (Holmes) Frary.  She married Carl E. VanAtter on March 30, 1969 in Norwood.  He predeceased her on August 2, 1984.

Linda raised her children until she started at Ponderosa Steakhouse in Potsdam, where she worked until her retirement.  She loved card games and doing puzzles.

She is survived by her sons, Carl VanAtter, Jr. and Allen (Tracy) VanAtter, and her daughter, Bonnie (Douglas) Weaver, all of Potsdam; her grandchildren, Allen, Airiana, Brian, and Douglas; her sisters, Diane Richards of South Carolina; Evie (Gary) Saumier of Brasher; Ruth (Richard) Farrell of Hannibal; Beverly (Bob) Riehle of Winthrop, and Bonnie Monroe of Norfolk; her brother, Terry Frary of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, William, Danny, and Richard Frary.

Friends may call Monday 12-2:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM.  Burial will follow in West Stockholm Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Graveside Services: Herrick T. Bulger, Bradley S. Bulger, and Marie E. Bulger
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand with 10th Mountain Division Commander General Milford Beagle
Senator Gillibrand visits Fort Drum, discusses toxic burn pits & post improvements
Candles
Sara H. Hayes, 88, of Norfolk
Frieda M. Hunziker, 87, formerly of Cherry St., Lyons Falls and Greig, died Thursday, July 15,...
Frieda M. Hunziker, 87, formerly of Lyons Falls and Greig
The Celebration of Life for David C. Barden will be 1:00pm – 5:00pm Sunday, August 8th at the...
David C. Barden, of Watertown

Obituaries

Thomas F. Wilson, 70, of Fayette Road, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 15, 2021 at...
Thomas F. Wilson, 70, of Massena
Candles
Jacqueline S. Richard, 56, of Norwood
Change of command ceremony for Fort Drum's MEDDAC
Fort Drum’s MEDDAC gets new commander
Coral Curran
State police locate missing Louisville woman
WWNY
Making local food more affordable