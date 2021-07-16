Links action: city championship quarterfinal & Elks kids tourney

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy day at the Watertown Golf Club, with quarterfinal action in both the city golf championship and the Elks Junior Golf Tournament taking place.

A spot in the semifinals in the city golf tournament was on the line Thursday morning as Jacob Hess met Rick Algie in a battle of South Jeff graduates.

In the first hole, Algie with a putt for par that lips out. He would settle for bogey. Hess, meantime, with a putt for par and he sinks it. Hess goes 1 up.

On the second hole, Hess with a long birdie try but it slides left. He settles for par. Algie needing the putt to halve the hole and he drains it. Hess is still 1 up.

On the third hole, Algie with a birdie opportunity that nestles a foot from the hole. He would par the hole. Hess needing the putt for par to halve the hole and he’s off the mark. The match is even.

On the fourth hole, Hess drains the birdie putt to go 1 up. Hess would win the match 1 up on 18.

Also taking place at the Watertown Golf Club Thursday morning was the Watertown Elks Junior Golf Tournament with around 45 kids taking part.

The tournament is open to kids within the Watertown Elks Club jurisdiction, which encompasses 13 high schools.

Boys and girls in three age groups – 12-14, 15-16, and 17-18 – taking part, with the top two golfers in each age group automatically qualifying for the state tournament.

“What our local lodge will do is, we’ll take care of their entry fees and hotel room,” Elks Club member Scott Hirst said. “The tournament is a two-day event. The kids get to play a practice round each year on a Sunday and then the actual tournament the following morning would be at 9 o’clock on a Monday. This year it’s August 15 and 16, so the kids get a – it’s a two-day event.”

