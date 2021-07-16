Advertisement

Lyme craft & farmers market coming next week

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - The Lyme Community Days Craft Fair and Farmers Market is coming soon. It’s put on by the Chaumont-Three Mile Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Organizer Amanda Miller says the event typically draws 40 to 50 vendors.

And, she says, there’s space for a few more.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 on the Copley House lawn in Chaumont.

There will be live music, food, vendors, and fireworks at dusk

You can learn more on the chamber of commerce’s Facebook page.

