One day of ‘Operation Hardhat’ yields 20 tickets, troopers say

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - State police say they issued 20 tickets in one day of their “Operation Hardhat” in the town of DeKalb on Thursday.

Troopers disguise themselves as DPW workers to catch reckless and distracted drivers in work zones.

Police are on the lookout for drivers speeding, using a cellphone, not wearing a seat belt, and failing to obey the state’s “move over” law.

Troopers say they issued four speeding tickets, three tickets for cellphone use, three tickets for seat belt violations, and 10 for other infractions.

Operation Hardhat will continue through the construction season, troopers say.

