Police search for man who pointed gun at motorist

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police are investigating a report that a man on a bike pulled a gun on a motorist on a city street.

It happened at 6:45 p.m. Thursday on Lawrence Street near the municipal arena.

According to Detective Lieutenant Joe Donoghue of the Watertown Police Department, the motorist was trying to park when a man on a bicycle pulled in front of him.

He said that when the driver reportedly threw his hands up in frustration, the man on the bike pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the driver.

Donoghue said police are looking at video surveillance from a nearby business to try to find the suspect, who’s described as being in his late teens or early 20s and riding a dark-colored bike.

