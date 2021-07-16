Renovation means new beginning for Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The ribbon is cut – with cheers all around.

“It’s really going to be a new era for us,” JRC Foundation director Michelle Carpenter said.

The cheers celebrated the end of a $10 million renovation project to the main campus of the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence in Watertown.

“To see it go from being on paper before us and having it come to life in front of our eyes has been incredibly exciting,” Carpenter said.

The project renovated 43,000 square feet of the main facility and will improve services for more than 240 kids and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We have some really interesting and neat features in the building that will help the people we support,” Carpenter said. “We have ceiling track systems throughout that help with transfer from a person supported by a wheelchair to another device or a therapy bed.”

It was the organization’s first-ever capital campaign and it raised nearly $3 million from the community to assist with costs for the project.

“Many of those donors were new to the Jefferson-St. Lawrence,” Carpenter said. “They had never supported in the past. It’s been really wonderful to share with them more about what we do.”

Perhaps one of the best things to come out of the project goes beyond four walls.

“So many people really don’t have an understanding of what happens in this building every day,” Carpenter said. “One of the benefits that came out of this project is being able to educate our community and bring them in, and have them learn a little bit more about us.”

