State police searching for missing Louisville woman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing St. Lawrence County woman.
Troopers say 20-year-old Coral Curran of Louisville was last seen on Wednesday.
She’s described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall, and weighing approximately 145 pounds.
She has brown eyes and brown hair and is five months pregnant.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 518-873-2776.
