State police searching for missing Louisville woman

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing St. Lawrence County woman.

Troopers say 20-year-old Coral Curran of Louisville was last seen on Wednesday.

She’s described as being 5-feet, 2-inches tall, and weighing approximately 145 pounds.

She has brown eyes and brown hair and is five months pregnant.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 518-873-2776.

