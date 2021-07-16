Advertisement

Stefanik responds to Trudeau’s remarks about reopening border

Thousand Islands Border Crossing
Thousand Islands Border Crossing(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SARATOGA, New York (WWNY) - “It is long past overdue,” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said in a statement following Prime Minister Trudeau’s announcement that fully vaccinated U.S. citizens could be allowed to enter Canada in August.

Trudeau said Thursday Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.

Here is Stefanik’s statement:

“I will continue to be one of the leading voices and advocates for the safe re-opening of our Northern Border. Our small businesses, property owners, families, and North Country communities are united in support. After my recent advocacy efforts to Canadian Premiers and Members of Parliament, we are starting to see forward movement to re-opening from the Canadian government. Our goal remains a full re-opening and I will continue my full court press with both Canada and the Biden Administration. It is long past overdue.”

Canada began easing its restrictions earlier this month, allowing fully vaccinated Canadians or permanent legal residents to return Canada without quarantining. But among the requirements are a negative test for the virus before returning, and another once they get back.

The border was closed to nonessential travel in March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Restrictions have been renewed each month since, most recently in June.

