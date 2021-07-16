Thomas F. Wilson, 70, of Massena

Thomas F. Wilson, 70, of Fayette Road, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 15, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Thomas F. Wilson, 70, of Fayette Road, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 15, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness.

Tom was born on December 5, 1950 in Potsdam, the son of Melinda A. Wilson and stepson of Merriman Weatherwax. He was a graduate of Parishville-Hopkinton Central School. After graduation, he was drafted in the US Army, proudly serving his country until his discharge from active duty in 1973 and the Army Reserves in 1977.

Tom was a union carpenter with many local unions throughout his life. More recently, he took great pride in helping his extended family, The Martin’s, with their Farm Stand on the Needham Road. He was a member of the Gerald R. Roy AMVETS Post #4 and had a great love for hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed visits to the casino, playing cards, and camping.

Tom is survived by his wife, Penny (Perry), whom he married on November 2, 1974; his sons, Cory Wilson (Sara Hamm) of Norfolk; and Adam (JulieAnn) Wilson of Norfolk; his grandchildren, Dakota Wilson, Addalynn Perrin, James Wilson, Tony Wilson, and Jaden White; his sisters, Joanie Strader of Florida; Bonnie Armstrong of Oswego; and Melinda (Deforrest Ellsworth) Weatherwax of Hopkinton; 1 nephew, 5 nieces; 3 great nieces, and 5 great nephews.

In addition to his mother and stepfather, Tom was predeceased by a son, Michael Wilson on February 14, 2011 and a sister, Judy Sauliner.

At his request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. It was also Tom’s request that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his life to please consider memorial contributions to Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

