Tina M. Flanagan, 51, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Tina M. Flanagan, age 51, of Antwerp, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at her home.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Tina is survived by her fiancé, Douglas Laquay of Antwerp, NY; her mother, Helen Flanagan of Heuvelton, NY, two sons; James Fifield of Ogdensburg, NY and Christopher Fifield of Rensselaer Falls, NY, three brothers; James Flanagan and his wife, Gayle, of Lisbon, NY, Allen Flanagan and his companion, Jennifer Diamond, of Fowler, NY, and Joseph Flanagan and his wife, Janice, of Lisbon, NY; a sister, Rosella Flanagan of Hermon, NY, three grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her father, Charles E. Flanagan, in 2006.

Tina was born on June 2, 1970, in Canton, NY, the daughter of Charles E. and Helen (Smith) Flanagan. She attended local schools. Tina was employed at one time as a healthcare aide at United Helpers in Ogdensburg, NY.

Tina enjoyed spending time with her family. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.