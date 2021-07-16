Advertisement

Tractor-trailer, loaded with apples, rolls over on I-81

Ambulance
Ambulance(WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - A tractor-trailer carrying a load of apples rolled over on Route 81 in southern Jefferson County early Friday morning.

The driver was trapped inside the cab of the tractor until he could be cut free using the Jaws of Life, Bob Simpson from the Adams Fire Department told 7 News.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the roll over in the Town of Ellisburg shortly before 3 AM. The trailer remained intact, with an estimated 90,000 pounds of apples still inside, Simpson said.

The driver was taken by helicopter to Syracuse, but it wasn’t clear Friday how seriously he was injured or whether he remained hospitalized. The name of the driver was not available Friday afternoon.

The Watertown Times reported state police shut down the northbound lanes of I-81 for a time, as the helicopter landed to take the driver to Upstate University Hospital.

