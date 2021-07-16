TV Dinner: Asian Pasta Salad

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not your normal pasta salad.

Chef Chris Manning shows us how to make Asian Pasta Salad. It’s easy to put together and has just the right amount of spice.

The dressing also makes a great marinade for chicken, steak, or pork.

Asian Pasta Salad

for the dressing

- 1/2 cup salad oil

- 1/2 cup soy sauce

- 1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar

- 1/4 cup white sugar

- 2 teaspoons sriracha sauce

- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl.

for the salad

- 1 pound of pasta, cooked

- 1 cup diced red pepper

- 1 cup diced cucumber

- 1 cup diced celery

- 1 cup diced mushrooms

- 1 cup diced green onions

Stir all ingredients into the bowl with the dressing. Chill for one hour.

Serve with grilled chicken, steak, pork, or shrimp. Can also be used as a marinade for chicken, steak, and pork.

