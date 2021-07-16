What life is like for families traveling with competitive anglers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Living in campgrounds. Making it work in a truck camper. Homeschooling. Families of competitive anglers wouldn’t have it any other way.

Everyone’s focused on the anglers at the Bassmaster Elite in Waddington. But, their spouses and children are there, too.

Did these families know what they were getting into?

“Yes. But I didn’t know it was this crazy. I think it’s just him. He’s needy. He’s pretty needy,” said Brittany New, wife of Bassmaster Elite competitor Bryan New.

Wives, daughters, sons. Julia Kennedy’s husband worked as a mechanical engineer. Then 9/11 came. The avid fishing couple had a “why not?” moment. They hit the circuit.

“So, we put all our stuff in storage in 2002 and went fishing out of a little bitty aluminum boat and we slept in a tent,” said Julia, wife of Bassmater Elite competitor Steve Kennedy:

Julia home schools her children. So does Jennifer Lowen. The kids get rowdy playing word games at the diner while dad’s out fishing.

So what’s the best part of this if you’re a kid? This year’s schedule included Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas.

“You’re always going to have the camper. But, you never know where you’re going. You have an idea of what’s happening, but yet you have surprises,” said Sophia Kennedy, daughter of Steve and Julia Kennedy.

And the drawbacks, especially as you grow older?

“Probably the space, specifically with the camper,” said Sophia.

They do have houses back home. But some live in campers for more than half the year.

“This is our life. But without my family being a part of this, this is not a part of my life,” said Bryan New, Bassmaster Elite competitor.

This year’s tournament in Waddington runs through Sunday. Weigh-ins are at 3 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.