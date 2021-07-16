Advertisement

What life is like for families traveling with competitive anglers

Families accompany competitive anglers around the country
Families accompany competitive anglers around the country(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Living in campgrounds. Making it work in a truck camper. Homeschooling. Families of competitive anglers wouldn’t have it any other way.

Everyone’s focused on the anglers at the Bassmaster Elite in Waddington. But, their spouses and children are there, too.

Did these families know what they were getting into?

“Yes. But I didn’t know it was this crazy. I think it’s just him. He’s needy. He’s pretty needy,” said Brittany New, wife of Bassmaster Elite competitor Bryan New.

Wives, daughters, sons. Julia Kennedy’s husband worked as a mechanical engineer. Then 9/11 came. The avid fishing couple had a “why not?” moment. They hit the circuit.

“So, we put all our stuff in storage in 2002 and went fishing out of a little bitty aluminum boat and we slept in a tent,” said Julia, wife of Bassmater Elite competitor Steve Kennedy:

Julia home schools her children. So does Jennifer Lowen. The kids get rowdy playing word games at the diner while dad’s out fishing.

So what’s the best part of this if you’re a kid? This year’s schedule included Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas.

“You’re always going to have the camper. But, you never know where you’re going. You have an idea of what’s happening, but yet you have surprises,” said Sophia Kennedy, daughter of Steve and Julia Kennedy.

And the drawbacks, especially as you grow older?

“Probably the space, specifically with the camper,” said Sophia.

They do have houses back home. But some live in campers for more than half the year.

“This is our life. But without my family being a part of this, this is not a part of my life,” said Bryan New, Bassmaster Elite competitor.

This year’s tournament in Waddington runs through Sunday. Weigh-ins are at 3 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now hiring sign
The other causes of the labor shortage
Ogdensburg police seized loaded semi-automatic guns, a grenade launcher and concussion...
Ogdensburg police seize guns, grenade launcher, arrest 2 on weapons charges
A 2.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Massena area just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Earthquake rattles Massena area
Trooper dressed in construction garb holds a speed gun as part of Operation Hardhat
Troopers dressed as highway workers watch out for speeders, distracted drivers
Former St. Regis Paper Mill site
Breathing new life into old paper mill site

Latest News

Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 2005 robot building
Lowville Food Pantry
Lowville Food Pantry looks to open new facility July 26
Astra
Watertown company creates its own cryptocurrency
Investigation
Police search for man who pointed gun at motorist