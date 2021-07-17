49th Can-Am Festival brings crowds to Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - It was full speed ahead in Sackets Harbor on Saturday. Several kids were flying down Main Street in the Speedster Challenge, an annual attraction in the village’s 49th annual Can-Am Festival.

These kids will tell you- getting to the end is a big accomplishment.

“I felt like amazing and I felt, like, a power was just going into my spirit,” said speedster Benett Taylor.

Adalynn Astorga also raced, saying, “If you haven’t done it before and you did it your first time, at first it could be scary, but then after, you’re happy that you did it and you didn’t run away from it and you faced your fears.”

This was only part of what the festival had to offer. There was live music, a massive Runningboards video game system, and food and drinks.

But there were some things missing. One example, Canadian guests. Officials say they still wanted to rally together to put on the festival.

“In the early days of the village, Canada was a great big trading partner for us and we do a lot of commerce back and forth. so this just keeps promoting it,” said Can Am Festival Committee member James Blodgett.

The COVID-19 pandemic also put a damper on the annual parade- not enough bands were ready to perform- so organizers hope to bring that event back next year.

“And hopefully, COVID won’t mess with us, because we plan on having it even bigger and better,” Blodgett said.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.