After rainy days, more water to be released from Massena dams

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Starting Saturday, the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River board will be releasing more water from Lake Ontario, and it’s telling boaters and anglers to expect shifting water levels.

Officials say it’s due to rainy weather over the past couple weeks, at a time when Lake Ontario levels usually begin their seasonal decline. Rain has added nearly three inches to the lake, increasing its level to 245.41 feet. Despite that increase, the lake’s level is still nearly nine inches lower than long-term averages.

Prior to the weekend, the Lake-River board had been deviating from Plan 2014, which regulates water levels. Drought conditions had caused low levels on the lake, so the board reduced outflows from the Massena dams. The recent rains, though, mean the Lake-River board will end that deviation, and release more water.

Officials say Lake levels could continue to increase if the rainy weather continues.

“The above average rainfall the first two weeks of July was unexpected but truly benefited the region”, said Mr. Steve Durrett, United States Co-Chair of the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board.

