Advertisement

Buskers take to the streets in Alexandria Bay

A street performer shows off his pogo stick skills as part of Buskers in the Bay Saturday
A street performer shows off his pogo stick skills as part of Buskers in the Bay Saturday(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The streets of Alexandria Bay were filled with performers Saturday, as the village celebrated the 5th annual Buskers Festival.

Better known as “Buskers in the Bay,” performers shut down Market Street, getting the crowd involved, as they showed off cool tricks. Some arrived in costume, like one performer dressed as Marvel’s Iron Man.

The weekend also featured a stand-up comedy event Saturday night. So are street performers and comics a good mix?

For stand-up comedian Dan Frigolette, it certainly is an interesting combo.

“You would never want a guy doing back flips to open for a comedian, it’s going to be weird,” Frigolette said. “So it’s going to be interesting to see what people expect from the stand-ups tonight and know that I’m not to put my whole foot in my mouth or, like, put my thing behind head, I’m not doing any of that.”

Buskers in the Bay continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now hiring sign
The other causes of the labor shortage
Investigation
Police search for man who pointed gun at motorist
The cab of a tractor-trailer that rolled over on Route 81 in southern Jefferson County early...
Tractor-trailer, loaded with apples, rolls over on I-81
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in...
Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August
Trooper dressed in construction garb holds a speed gun as part of Operation Hardhat
Troopers dressed as highway workers watch out for speeders, distracted drivers

Latest News

Andrew Mason Petrie
Ogdensburg man accused of menacing with an air-soft gun
Taevon Isiah Charlton-Samuels
Man arrested in alleged domestic incident involving a machete
Japanese anglers cast their line at the Bassmaster Elite competition in Waddington
To compete in Waddington, they came thousands of miles
"Hershey," a K-9 officer that retired from the St. Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office in 2017.
Hershey, K-9 officer in St. Lawrence County, laid to rest