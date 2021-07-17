Buskers take to the streets in Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The streets of Alexandria Bay were filled with performers Saturday, as the village celebrated the 5th annual Buskers Festival.

Better known as “Buskers in the Bay,” performers shut down Market Street, getting the crowd involved, as they showed off cool tricks. Some arrived in costume, like one performer dressed as Marvel’s Iron Man.

The weekend also featured a stand-up comedy event Saturday night. So are street performers and comics a good mix?

For stand-up comedian Dan Frigolette, it certainly is an interesting combo.

“You would never want a guy doing back flips to open for a comedian, it’s going to be weird,” Frigolette said. “So it’s going to be interesting to see what people expect from the stand-ups tonight and know that I’m not to put my whole foot in my mouth or, like, put my thing behind head, I’m not doing any of that.”

Buskers in the Bay continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

