To compete in Waddington, they came thousands of miles

Japanese anglers cast their line at the Bassmaster Elite competition in Waddington
By Keith Benman
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The Bassmaster Elite competition in Waddington reeled in pro anglers from all over the world; some, traveling seven thousand miles to cast their lines.

Three Japanese competitors came all the way to the St. Lawrence River, pit crews and media in tow.

Pictures and videos are posted on Japanese websites for fans back home, where they’re hailed as angling heroes.

The fishermen say there is competitive angling there, but there are differences.

“They do a little bit, but not as big like this,” said Japanese angler Kenta Kimura. “So, that’s why I’m out here. This will be one of the best smallmouth fishing. So yeah, I’m really excited about it.”

The Bassmaster Elite on the St. Lawrence River boasts anglers from four nations. The competition lasts until Sunday.

