Edward N. “Eddie” Christensen, 65, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Edward N. “Eddie” Christensen, 65, of County Route 27, Canton died January 3, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 21 at 11:00 AM at Grace Episcopal Church, Main Street, Canton with Rev. Chuck Smith and Rev. Dr. Christopher Brown officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:00 to 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Episcopal Church.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is in charge of arrangements.

Eddie was born October 9, 1955 in Canton, NY and was the son of the late Francis and Virginia (Bearden) Christensen. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School in 1972 and attended SUNY Canton.

Eddie was employed with Kinney Drugs, Canton retiring in 2018. Previously he worked for BOCES and SUNY Canton. He was also an active member of Grace Church where he served in the choir, the vestry and was an acolyte.

Eddie loved music and was always smiling while playing drums in the Max Ryder Band.

Surviving are his two sisters, Caroline Maloney of Canton and Louise (Steve) Don of Delray Beach, FL; two nieces, JoAnn Davis and Rebecca Don; and three nephews, Wesley Ridout, Cody Ridout and Dan Don.

