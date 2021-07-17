Friday Sports: Semifinals determined in Watertown City Golf Tournament

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City Golf Championship wrapped up quarterfinal play on Friday. We have who made it to the semifinals.

14 time champ and top seed Bob Hughes met Brandon Mothersell for a spot in the semis. On the 3rd hole, the match was even as it was Hughes with a putt for par that he sinks. Mothersell with a par putt to keep the match even and he finds the bottom of the cup. On the 4th hole, it was Mothersell from the fringe with the birdie putt that slides left. He settles for par. Hughes would drive the green and have a birdie putt to win the hole but he misses and the match was still even. On the par 3 5th hole Mothersell’s birdie putt is off the mark. He pars the hole. Hughes comes up short on his birdie putt, keeping the match even. Mothersell beats Hughes 2 and 1.

Earlier in the day, 2nd seed Matthew Barton faced Shawn Thomas as the two begin their round on hole number 3. Barton drains the putt here, taking the early lead. Thomas then takes the next hole to even the matchup. This matchup goes the distance plus an extra hole with Barton winning the match and earning a semifinal berth.

The final quarterfinal match pitted 3rd seed Adam Brown against Brian Phillips in a battle of former city champs. On the 1st hole, Phillips with a long birdie opportunity that just misses. He would par the hole. It was Brown also with a birdie chance, but he’s wide left. He would par the hole to make the match even. On the 2nd hole, it was Brown with the eagle chip that nestles just a foot from the hole and he birdies. Then it was Phillips with a long chance for eagle, but his putt is just off the mark. He birdies and the match is still even. On the 3rd hole, it was Phillips with another eagle chance but he misses. He settles for birdie. Brown sinks the long birdie putt to halve the hole. Brown wins 1 up.

And Bernie Schultz has the lead after day 2 of the 2021 Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River in Waddington, with a 2 day total of 47 pounds 14 ounces. A little over a pound more than Chris Johnston who sits in 2nd place.

The Watertown Rapids hit the road Friday night for a game at Utica against the Blue Sox, losing 8-1. The Rapids return home next Monday against Auburn.

One of the bright spots for the Rapids this season has been outfielder Aaron Whitley. The University of Rochester product is at the top of the league in batting, hitting .329 heading into last weekend with 25 hits in 76 at bats.

Whitley has 7 doubles, one triple, 1 home run, 13 RBI’s and 10 stolen bases, getting some added experience this summer playing for the Rapids is something Whitley says he was looking for.

”Well for me in particular, its just been great. I mean, seeing a lot of great pitching, great hitting, so the level of competition I think is really good and its something that will really help me improve my game. Probably everything. I mean, I’m playing a lot of center field which is real different because I know I played some left in school. So it’s different getting a new look like that. Just seeing higher V-LOs, sharper off speeds, just everything is really improving for me, I think,” said Whitley.

