Gerald D. McRoberts, 72, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Gerald D. McRoberts, age 72, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 12:00PM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Jude Nnadibuagha officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. McRoberts passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Syracuse, NY.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Ann McRoberts of Ogdensburg, NY; four sons, Christopher McRoberts of Hammond, NY, Scott McRoberts and his wife, Angela, of Ogdensburg, NY, Joseph McRoberts and his wife, Melissa, of Powder Springs, Georgia, and Steven McRoberts and his companion, Amy Polniak of Ogdensburg, NY; nine grandchildren, Connor, Brianna, Jed, Nicholas, Will, Andrew, Austin, Olivia, and Tyler Brabant; one brother, Nelson McRoberts and his wife, Peggy, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; three sisters, Joan Nelson and her husband, Royal, of Lisbon, NY, Mary Margaret Mayette, of Waddington, NY and Janice Barry and her companion Frank Legg, of Syracuse, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his brother-in-law, Richard Mayette.

Gerald was born on January 23, 1949, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Nelson and Agnes (Dunnigan) McRoberts. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Gerald served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War, was honorably discharged in 1970 and continued to serve his country through the United States Army Reserves. Gerald married Ann E. Baker on May 26, 1972, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with the Rev. Richard Sturtz officiating. He was employed by the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center for twenty-one years and later employed as a utility manager at Riverview Correctional Facility for fourteen years retiring in 2005.

After retirement, Jerry volunteered his time for Disabled American Veterans transporting service members to medical appointments throughout the North Country.

Jerry enjoyed bowling, golfing, spending time on the St. Lawrence River, and volunteering his time through youth sports in Ogdensburg. He was an active member and great patron of the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Jerry will be missed by so many and most of all remembered for being the greatest husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend anyone could ask for. His quick wit and sense of humor put a smile on the faces of everyone he knew. “Just one more, we won’t even count it.”

Donations may be made in memory of Jerry McRoberts, Ogdensburg Fleet, DAV Volunteer Transport Network, Attn: Edward Rodgers, 800 Irving Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13210.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

