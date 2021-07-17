Hershey, K-9 officer in St. Lawrence County, laid to rest

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Hershey, a dog that served as a K-9 officer with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office, has been laid to rest.

Hershey served with the department for years before retiring in 2017. He passed away on June 30th.

On Friday, dozens of first responders gathered to honor the K-9 with a funeral procession.

Officials say Hershey accomplished a lot, like helping seize 47 kilos of cocaine, tracking suspects, and assisting in countless arrests.

After his retirement, Hershey lived with his handler, Detective Andrew Ashley, and his family.

Hershey was 14 years old.

