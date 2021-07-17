Advertisement

Hershey, K-9 officer in St. Lawrence County, laid to rest

"Hershey," a K-9 officer that retired from the St. Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office in 2017.
"Hershey," a K-9 officer that retired from the St. Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office in 2017.(wwny)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Hershey, a dog that served as a K-9 officer with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office, has been laid to rest.

Hershey served with the department for years before retiring in 2017. He passed away on June 30th.

On Friday, dozens of first responders gathered to honor the K-9 with a funeral procession.

Officials say Hershey accomplished a lot, like helping seize 47 kilos of cocaine, tracking suspects, and assisting in countless arrests.

After his retirement, Hershey lived with his handler, Detective Andrew Ashley, and his family.

Hershey was 14 years old.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now hiring sign
The other causes of the labor shortage
Investigation
Police search for man who pointed gun at motorist
The cab of a tractor-trailer that rolled over on Route 81 in southern Jefferson County early...
Tractor-trailer, loaded with apples, rolls over on I-81
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in...
Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August
Trooper dressed in construction garb holds a speed gun as part of Operation Hardhat
Troopers dressed as highway workers watch out for speeders, distracted drivers

Latest News

Japanese anglers cast their line at the Bassmaster Elite competition in Waddington
To compete in Waddington, they came thousands of miles
The International Joint Commission controls the flow of water through dams in Massena.
After rainy days, more water to be released from Massena dams
Police are investigating the report of a shot fire on the 100 block of Central St.
Police investigate shot fired in Watertown
WWNY Blast from the Past: 2005 robot building