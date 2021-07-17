POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Keith J. Rush, 71, of Potsdam will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam with a memorial service to follow at noon. Keith passed away at this home in Potsdam, NY on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

He was born the eldest of five children on May 2, 1950 in Massena, NY to the late Paul and Betty (Johns) Rush. He graduated from Massena High School in 1968, received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Buffalo and his Master’s degree from St. Lawrence University in 1977.

Upon receiving his Master’s degree, Keith worked as a school psychologist for multiple school districts within the Northern New York area for thirty years until his retirement.

Keith had very diversified pleasures in his life including making his own beer, in which he took pride in sharing with family and friends. He also loved the band Grateful Dead and attended their concerts whenever possible. Also on his list of favorites were the Boston Red Socks baseball team and the Buffalo Bills football team,

Keith is survived by his sisters Judith (David Johnson) Rush, Pamela Rush, Brian (Julie Dolan) Rush and Dale Rush. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Anthony Rush, Liam Malpass, Jamie Rush, Erin Rush, Jack Rush, and Zeke Rush.

Keith was a beloved big brother and a loyal and loving friend. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Memorial contributions in Keith’s name may be made to United Helpers Maplewood, 205 State Street Road; Canton, NY 13676. Condolences, thoughts and fond memories may be shared online at www.GarnerFH.com.

