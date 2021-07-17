Advertisement

Keith J. Rush, 71, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Keith J. Rush, 71, of Potsdam will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam with a memorial service to follow at noon. Keith passed away at this home in Potsdam, NY on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

He was born the eldest of five children on May 2, 1950 in Massena, NY to the late Paul and Betty (Johns) Rush. He graduated from Massena High School in 1968, received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Buffalo and his Master’s degree from St. Lawrence University in 1977.

Upon receiving his Master’s degree, Keith worked as a school psychologist for multiple school districts within the Northern New York area for thirty years until his retirement.

Keith had very diversified pleasures in his life including making his own beer, in which he took pride in sharing with family and friends. He also loved the band Grateful Dead and attended their concerts whenever possible. Also on his list of favorites were the Boston Red Socks baseball team and the Buffalo Bills football team,

Keith is survived by his sisters Judith (David Johnson) Rush, Pamela Rush, Brian (Julie Dolan) Rush and Dale Rush. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Anthony Rush, Liam Malpass, Jamie Rush, Erin Rush, Jack Rush, and Zeke Rush.

Keith was a beloved big brother and a loyal and loving friend. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Memorial contributions in Keith’s name may be made to United Helpers Maplewood, 205 State Street Road; Canton, NY 13676. Condolences, thoughts and fond memories may be shared online at www.GarnerFH.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Andrew Mason Petrie
Ogdensburg man accused of menacing with an air-soft gun
Taevon Isiah Charlton-Samuels
Man arrested in alleged domestic incident involving a machete
A street performer shows off his pogo stick skills as part of Buskers in the Bay Saturday
Buskers take to the streets in Alexandria Bay
Gerald D. McRoberts
Gerald D. McRoberts, 72, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Candles
Pamela Yurgartis, 68, of Potsdam
Japanese anglers cast their line at the Bassmaster Elite competition in Waddington
To compete in Waddington, they came thousands of miles
"Hershey," a K-9 officer that retired from the St. Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office in 2017.
Hershey, K-9 officer in St. Lawrence County, laid to rest
Candles
Funeral service for Gloria J. (Canale) Annitto, 92, formerly of Watertown
Roland J. Donato, 81, passed away Saturday evening, March 13, 2021, at his home in Watertown...
Funeral mass for Roland J. Donato, 81, of Watertown
Mary A. Livingston
Mary A. Livingston, 91, of Canton