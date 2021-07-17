Advertisement

Man arrested in alleged domestic incident involving a machete

Taevon Isiah Charlton-Samuels
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A 24-year old Ogdensburg man is facing burglary and menacing charges after an alleged incident involving a machete Friday night.

Police say Taevon Isiah Charton-Samuels unlawfully entered a residence on New York Avenue and displayed the weapon.

Charlton-Samuels was charged with 1st degree Burglary and 2nd degree menacing. He was arraigned and released to the supervision of probation.

A judge issued a no-contact order of protection for the alleged victim.

