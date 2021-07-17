Mary A. Livingston, 91, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. Livingston, 91, of 30 Sullivan Drive, and formerly of Madrid, passed away early Wednesday morning on, July 14, 2021, at the Massena Hospital, with her loving daughters by her side.

Mary was known for her quick wit, generosity, ability to decorate, love of all animals especially horses, and exceptional cooking ability. She was born on October 19, 1929, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Ralph and Agnes (Woodside) Merkley. She was a graduate of Heuvelton High School. She married Dr. Samuel Livingston on November 21, 1947, at the United Methodist Church, Ogdensburg. Sam started a general medical practice in Madrid in 1947 and they resided there until 2008. Once Sam retired in 1987, they were freer to travel, ultimately spending a portion of the winter in Marco Island, Florida.

Mary had beautiful vegetable and flower gardens near her home. She would assist her family at the showing of the animals at the local fairs. She loved to go looking for antiques. Mary was adept in doing needlepoint, entertaining her friends at Partridge Knoll, retelling stories with her brother and staying on top of the local news. Sam always said she had a beautiful spirit and a keen eye on decorating. But her favorite thing was to support her only grandchild Stephanie at any milestone or event in her life.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Fisher (Dr. Stephen Fisher), Madrid, NY and Laurie (Jean McGowan), Jamestown, NY; a granddaughter, Dr. Stephanie Fisher (Dr. Alex Ruckert), Gansevoort, NY. Survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, and husband Samuel in 2008, she is predeceased by a brother Donald Merkley in 2015 and his wife Eleanor in 2010.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Madrid Capital Fund, P.O. Box 7 Madrid, NY 13660.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday August 21, 2021 at the United Church of Madrid. Interment will be in Madrid Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid.

Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

