Ogdensburg man accused of menacing with an air-soft gun

Andrew Mason Petrie
Andrew Mason Petrie(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A 20-year old Ogdensburg man is accused of menacing a person with an air-soft rifle Saturday morning.

Police have charged Andrew Mason Petrie of 1111 Congress St. with 2nd degree menacing, a misdemeanor. They say the original call to authorities indicated a man on a four-wheeler pointed an assault rifle at an alleged victim on New York Avenue. The investigation found that weapon was actually an air-soft gun.

Petrie is being held while he waits for an arraignment.

