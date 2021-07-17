Advertisement

Police investigate shot fired in Watertown

Police are investigating the report of a shot fire on the 100 block of Central St.
Police are investigating the report of a shot fire on the 100 block of Central St.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown authorities are looking into a gunshot fired early Saturday morning on the 100 block of Central St.

Officials say only one shot was fired and no one was hurt. They believe the shooter and the apparent target knew each other. Watertown Detective Lieutenant Joe Donoghue tells 7 News there’s no danger to the public.

Police are still looking for the suspect and the weapon used.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now hiring sign
The other causes of the labor shortage
Investigation
Police search for man who pointed gun at motorist
The cab of a tractor-trailer that rolled over on Route 81 in southern Jefferson County early...
Tractor-trailer, loaded with apples, rolls over on I-81
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in...
Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August
Trooper dressed in construction garb holds a speed gun as part of Operation Hardhat
Troopers dressed as highway workers watch out for speeders, distracted drivers

Latest News

WWNY Blast from the Past: 2005 robot building
WWNY Watertown company creates its own cryptocurrency
WWNY Lowville Food Pantry looks to open new facility July 26
WWNY Fort Drum’s MEDDAC gets new commander