Police investigate shot fired in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown authorities are looking into a gunshot fired early Saturday morning on the 100 block of Central St.

Officials say only one shot was fired and no one was hurt. They believe the shooter and the apparent target knew each other. Watertown Detective Lieutenant Joe Donoghue tells 7 News there’s no danger to the public.

Police are still looking for the suspect and the weapon used.

