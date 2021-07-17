Saturday Sports: 1812 Shootout and City golf tourney take center stage

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The two-weekend long 1812 shootout wrapped up on Saturday in Sackets Harobr, with the girls taking center stage.

Five age groups were competing Saturday, from 3rd and 4th grade up through varsity divisions.

Cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and light rain didn’t dampen the spirit of the competitors, and the organizer of the 1812 shootout, Tom O’Brien, says for those that made the trek to Sackets Harbor, it was a successful return after a year off due to COVID-19.

“We rebounded pretty good. 82 percent of our teams came back from 2 years ago, and I think we’ll be better next year as well,” O’Brien said.

On the links, it was down to the final four in the Watertown City golf tournament.

Former city champ Adam Brown was bested by Matthew Barton one up on 18.

In the second matchup, Brandon Mothersell beat Jacob Hess.

And on the river in Waddington, Canadian Cory Johnston has taken the lead into the final day of the Bassmaster Elite tournament with a three-day total of 68 pounds, ten ounces.

Hot on his heels is Justin Akins, who has a three-day total of 67 pounds, 14 ounces.

Last year’s champ, Chris Johnston sits in third place with 65 pounds, 11 ounces.

