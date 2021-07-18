Carl Alexander Bennett, 24, formerly of Heuvelton

Carl Alexander Bennett, age 24, died tragically in Chandler, Arizona on July 9, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHANDLER, Arizona (WWNY) - Carl Alexander Bennett, age 24, died tragically in Chandler, Arizona on July 9, 2021. Graveside services will be at held at 10:00am on Tuesday (July 20, 2010) at the family’s Bittersweet Farm property.

Left behind are parents: Ann and Brian Bennett, sister: Catherine, his home: Bittersweet Farm, beloved dog: Sparky, his other family: Rose & Richard Edward and their son, (Carl’s best friend), Devin Edward of De Kalb Junction and friends and family who loved him (and liked him besides).

Carl was a 2014 graduate of Heuvelton Central School & 2018 alumnus of SUNY Polytechnic Utica. He was valued and respected for his computer genius by his employer General Motors. He was creative and generous, raising money and awareness about Type 1 Diabetes as a volunteer for JDRF with The Cure-iers Walk Team, an LGBTQ advocate and ally who liked pink and cherry red. He worried about and took care of his sister.

He enjoyed Carp Fishing at the annual St. Lawrence County tournament, rocking out to Tyrade and building custom computers. Carl was kind and pure of heart, cared about all creatures, even the smallest butterfly. He hated bullying and believed strongly that bullying prevention should be taught and practiced in every school at every age by students, teachers and administrators alike. He believed that Black Lives Mattered, that everyone deserved to be fed, clothed, sheltered, loved and protected from Corporate Greed.

He gave great hugs, loved to make others laugh, and wanted to help people any way he could. Friendship and honesty were intensely important to Carl. He wanted more than anything in the world for everyone to just “Be better people!”

Donations for funeral and travel expenses are appreciated at https://gofund.me/ca429bbd.

Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

