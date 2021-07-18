Coming up: the Lewis County Fair!

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) -When one fair closes another opens.

The Lewis County Fair is on deck and will start on Tuesday and go through Saturday.

Featured this year are the Oak Ridge Boys. They will be performing Friday the 23rd.

There will also be a polka band, the annual demolition derby, tractor pulls, and the big cheese auction.

Plus, the Lewis County Parade and a fireworks display will kick off the fun Tuesday night.

Fair officials say your favorite vendors will be there as well as games, rides and animal shows.

The Lewis County Fairgrounds are in Lowville on Bostwick Street.

