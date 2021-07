HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Frederick C. Peets, 88, of Hannawa Falls and Potsdam, are incomplete at this time. Fred passed away Friday night (July 16,2021) at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.