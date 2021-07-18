Jefferson County Fair has a great turnout

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The final numbers are still being tallied, but this year’s Jefferson County Fair is believed to have had a better turnout than two years ago!

Sunday was the last day for the fair. Despite fewer food vendors, games concessions, and a quick planning process, Fair President Bob Simpson says this year’s attendance numbers surpass 2019 by a longshot.

“Much better than 2019. By the end of Friday, we were better than all of 2019. So anything we got yesterday and today is icing on the cake,” said Simpson.

Simpson thinks that’s because everyone missed out on the fairs last year and this year’s fair brought a sense of normalcy.

