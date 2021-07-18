Marina (“Mae”) Baildon, 83, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Baildon passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Marina (“Mae”) Baildon, age 83, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 1:00PM at Notre Dame Church with Bishop Terry LaValley officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 3:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Baildon passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mae is survived by her daughter, Michelle Baildon of Cambridge, MA; one brother, Joseph and his wife, Amanda of Houston, TX; two sisters, Lourdes Tanglao of Queens, NY and Mrs. Teresita Capitulo and her husband, Edwin, of Brooklyn, NY; two sisters-in-law, Edencita Tanglao and Alicia Tanglao, both of Brooklyn, NY; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Baildon; her brothers Charlie Tanglao, Edgardo Tanglao, Philip Tanglao, and Jessie Tanglao; her nephew, Omar Capitulo; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Vollmer and her husband, Stanley.

Mae was born on July 18, 1937 in Tarlac City, Tarlac, Philippines, the daughter of Ponciano and Emiliana Cura Tanglao. She graduated from Holy Ghost Institute high school in Tarlac City in 1955 and continued her education at Holy Ghost College in Manila, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1959. Mae married Richard Baildon on April 14, 1974 at the United Methodist Church in Ogdensburg with Rev. Harold Beaudry and Rev. Carlin officiating. He predeceased her on February 2, 2009. She taught for eight years at both public and Catholic schools in the Philippines before immigrating to the United States in 1968. She was employed by Ogdensburg City School District as a high school English teacher for 33 years, retiring in 2001.

She enjoyed cooking, listening to music, sending greeting cards to family, friends, and loved ones, and spending time with her family. Her family is grateful for her many years of life-changing generosity, kindness, and support.

Donations to St. Mary’s Cathedral, 415 Hamilton St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669 and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

