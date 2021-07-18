Patrick D. Haley, 81, of Norfolk

Patrick D. Haley, 81, of Stark Road, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 17, 2021 at Massena Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Patrick D. Haley, 81, of Stark Road, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 17, 2021 at Massena Hospital.

Pat was born on January 17, 1940, the son of the late Dr. George J. and Cora L. (Thibert) Haley. He was a graduated of Massena High School and proudly served his country as US Army Reservist Military Police. In August 1966, he married Cheryl Eurto at the Church of the Sacred Heart.

In 2001, Pat retired from Alcoa after 37 years of service, with his last 10 years being in the labs. He was a lifelong deer hunter and proud member of Hill 19 Hunting Club for many years and was also awarded multiple times for his skills as an A1 Trap Shooter. As an airplane enthusiast, he had his permit to fly small airplanes and enjoyed boat racing and NASCAR racing. Pat was also an Olympic bobsledder during the 60′s and greatly enjoyed vegetable gardening. Of all his enjoyments, Pat greatly cherished the time he was able to spend with his family.

Pat is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl; his sons, Shawn and Kris Haley of Norfolk; his grandson, Cody Haley; his sister, Mary and Bert Sullivan of Louisville; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, George, John, and Richard Haley; and his sister, Elizabeth Gabri.

At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Massena Meals on Wheels.

