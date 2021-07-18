Rain overnight and some on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An area of low pressure moving to the South of the north country will keep rain chances in the forecast overnight and much of Sunday.

While rain is forecasted for Sunday it won’t be a wash out. The best chance for rain will be Lewis County and Southern St Lawrence County.

Rain will stay in the forecast for most of this next week, but just like this past week no day will be a complete wash out.

Only two days this week which will be Monday and Tuesday will feature highs in the 80s.

