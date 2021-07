TULSA, Oklahoma (WWNY) - A memorial gathering for friends and family for the late Joseph J. Frank will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Joseph passed away at his home in Tulsa, OK on March 22, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.